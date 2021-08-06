Two Lawyers Sounded Alarm Over Trump Coup In 2019, Say It's Not Over

Articles

Friday, 06 August 2021

During a half-hour segment devoted to Trump's coup attempt, CNN New Day anchor Brianna Keilar welcomed election lawyers Jerry Goldfeder and Lincoln Mitchell, who warned of a potential Trump coup in 2019, to get their thoughts. "Look, you're not the only one predicting doom here," Keilar said. "Lincoln, we had on an election expert who says this is, he is, quote, 'scared shitless' about Republicans changing votes, about what held last time not holding this time. What do you think, Lincoln?" "I might not use that precise language or wording. I would agree with that sentiment," Mitchell said. "It is very important for all of us who believe in democracy to recognize the depths of this crisis. And we keep hearing this, even one of your earlier guests we're approaching -- how close we were to a crisis. We're in the midst of a crisis. It is a few -- had those insurrections turned right instead of left at one point, literally right instead of left as they stormed the Capitol and ran up the stairs and the brave police officer or guard helped get them out of the way, we could have had a very different outcome here.

