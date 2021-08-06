Pompeo Has No Idea (Hic) Where That Whiskey (Hic) Went

Articles

The Deadline White House crew had a wry chuckle at Mike Pompeo's expense, but made sure to frame his current public embarrassment in the correct context. Nicolle Wallace recounted the hot water Pompeo is in at the moment for an apparently unaccounted-for bottle of whiskey he received as a gift from the Japanese Government back when he was TFG's secretary of state. This wouldn't be a big deal if the whiskey was worth less than $390 — the value under which officials are allowed to keep such gifts. This bottle, though? $5800. Wallace asked AP's reporter Jonathan Lemire what questions he had regarding the mysterious disappearance of the fancy pour. "Oh, I BET Mike Pompeo doesn't remember where it is. I think that we can have our fun with this particular gift, and I think there's perhaps some likely suspects -- suspect as to what happened to it. But you're right, it is a small matter that points to a larger issue," Lemire said. "That this was an administration, not just in the White House but top cabinet officials, who were, of course, you know, used their positions at times, as certainly was true of our reporting about Agriculture Secretary Purdue, to make deals for themselves, to profit themselves or their backers, their constituents." In the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION? Say it ain't so!

