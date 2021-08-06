Joy Reid On Fire: Calls Out Hypocritical GOP On Sex Crimes

Articles

No one is saying Andrew Cuomo should not be investigated, tried, and forced to resign concerning what appears to be a disgusting pattern of sexual harassment. It's just that the downright orgasms on the Right over "getting rid" of Cuomo are the most hypocritical BS displayed this week. Elise Stefanik has lost her damn mind screaming on Twitter about Cuomo, but not a peep over Mister Porn Star Hush Money with twenty-six credible accusations. Nothing about Clarence Thomas. Nothing about Brett "I like beer" Kavanaugh. All those in Republican power get a pass. And Joy-Ann Reid is done with that. "Let's be clear," said Reid on Thursday. "If Governor Cuomo had a reasonable conscience, he would resign. But if you're one of those conservatives who's sticking your chest out and calling for his head the same way that y'all acted like Al Franken should have resigned while paying near attention to your backyard, I'm going to need you to stand down since you never used an ounce of energy for any of your folks." Reid then reads all the receipts for Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and yes, Donald J. Trump. And she finishes with this 100% true rant:

