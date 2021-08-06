CNN Hosts Mock Ted Cruz For His 'Papers Please' Hypocrisy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 18:37 Hits: 10

Ted Cruz insists that you shouldn't have to show papers for "basic activities of life." Except that's what we do every day. And even Ted Cruz wants you to show your papers to vote, so there's a fundamental problem with his reasoning (i.e. partisan hackery). And never mind trying to get away to Cancun without bringing your passport along, eh Ted? What a putz. CNN hosts John Berman and Briana Keilar rightly mocked this piss poor excuse for a U.S. Senator. Source: Raw Story CNN co-hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman again mocked Cruz over the trip on Friday, as they pointed out the hypocrisy of his recent comments saying he opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates because he doesn't want America to become a "show us your papers" society. "We should have no COVID mandates," Cruz said Thursday on CNBC. "What does that mean? That means no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates. We shouldn't step into a regime where the government says 'show us your papers' if you want to do the basic activities of life." Noting that the issue of vaccine mandates is a serious one, "so naturally Ted Cruz politicized it and laid the hyperbole on thick," Keilar and Berman responded by pointing out dozens of "basic activities" for which Americans already need "papers" — such as driving a car. They also noted that many schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps, chicken pox and polio.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/cnn-hosts-mock-ted-cruz-his-papers-please