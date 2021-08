Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who traveled to Hungary this week to meet with far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is now floating the notion that President Joe Biden might just meddle in Hungary's election to prevent Orbán from being reelected.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/7ScJ8Y4PdXo/tucker-carlson-suggests-biden-will-hijack-hungarys-election-in-cozy-orban-interview