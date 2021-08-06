Boy Congressman Insurrection-ing Again?

Articles

There was a heated school board meeting last night down in Buncombe County, North Carolina, which includes Asheville. The topic was a new mask mandate for the county's schools. But it's a targeted one: the board voted to mandate masking for those who don't show proof of vaccination. The vote was 4 to 2 in favor. Protesters insisted that this constituted dictatorship if the board didn't agree to vote again. But that wasn't the end of it. The meeting attracted a pride of feral Trumpers who tried to disrupt it and pushed all sort of conspiracy theories about like "the fake vaccine is the plandemic." You can see one of the outbursts here.

