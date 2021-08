Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Senate Republicans are about to hand President Biden a huge political victory by voting for a historic $1 trillion infrastructure package that the president can then tout as fulfilling a campaign pledge to restore bipartisanship in Washington.GOP...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566441-senate-gop-poised-to-give-biden-huge-political-victory