Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

Relatively few people in federal prison have been approved for compassionate release during the pandemic. Lawmakers are trying to make that option a reality for more sick and elderly people.

(Image credit: Cornelia Li for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/06/1024742548/some-older-prisoners-arent-eligible-for-compassionate-release-lawmakers-want-cha