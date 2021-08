Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Friday, 06 August 2021

On this date back in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. Some civil rights leaders are using the anniversary to launch a new push to protect voting rights.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/06/1025372207/on-aug-28-a-march-on-washington-to-call-for-voting-rights-protections