Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 20:12 Hits: 4

The White House is announcing new rules for vehicle fuel economy and emissions, a key part of President Biden's climate policy. These regulations will aid in the transition toward electric vehicles.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1025248642/new-fuel-regulations-will-help-the-transition-to-electric-vehicles