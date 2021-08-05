Rudy Giuliani Admits Lying About Hillary Clinton's Emails In 2016

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 21:21 Hits: 4

Rudy Giuliani gave a voluntary interview to the Department of Justice's Inspector General and admitted that in October 2016, a few days before the presidential election took place, he lied and said he heard rumors from his FBI friends about an active investigation against Hillary Clinton. "I think he’s got a surprise or two that you’re going to hear about in the next few days. I mean, I’m talking about some pretty big surprises,” Giuliani said. This was unceremoniously repeated around Facebook, Twitter, and famously on Fox News over and over again. As The Daily Beast reports two days later idiot FBI director James Comey informed Republican House leaders he reopened an inquiry into whether Hillary Clinton had mishandled classified information. This turned out to be the turning point of the 2016 election, flipping it to Traitor Trump. The country is still trying to recover from his four-year reign of incompetence. His chats had amounted to “gossip” about Comey’s decision-making, and the “active” agents he referred to were just retired FBI agents actively working in security and consulting, he told the OIG.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/rudy-giuliani-admits-lying-about-hillary