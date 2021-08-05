100 NC Counties In 100 Days: Erica Smith’s 'Survivor's Agenda' Tour

Articles

North Carolina is going to have one of the hottest Senate races in the country next year. With Richard Burr's retirement, it's an open seat. Trump has already endorsed fringe extremist Ted Budd and he's in an intra-party civil war with the Old Boy state GOP establishment which is backing failed former governor Pat McCrory, whose time in office was consumed by his obsession over his bathroom bill. Meanwhile, the Democrats have an intra-party conflict of their own. The same establishment figures who lost last year's Senate race with a dull, tepid issues-free candidate, is back with two dull, tepid issues-free candidates-- centrists Cheri Beasley and state Senator Jeff Jackson-- for those looking for a Senate with more Kyrsten Sinemas and Joe Manchins. Blue America has endorsed state Senator Erica Smith, the only candidate running a strong, inspirational issues-based campaign aimed at the Democratic base, rather than at wishy-washy Republicans who may or may not switch parties. Currently, Erica is on a tour of all 100 counties and she's offered to bring us up-to-date on how the campaign is going. Please give it a look-- and consider chipping in for gas and BBQ-- by clicking on the Blue America 2022 Senate thermometer above.

