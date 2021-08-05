Institutionalism Can’t Save Us Now

Articles

We have no shortage of information about how historically bad an Attorney General William Barr was. His tenure was marked by attacks on LGBTQ

rights

,

immigrants

, and peaceful

protestors

. His overt

politicization

of the investigations into Russian interference in the election, the Mueller report, and Roger Stone’s

sentencing

are well-documented, and in a continuing headache for the Biden Administration’s DOJ, Barr’s Justice Department’s

intervened

to protect Trump against E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him just two months before the election. And yet, as we saw this week following revelations that his DOJ declined to prosecute Commerce Department officials for lying about the provenance of the Census citizenship question, what we know merely scratches the surface.

