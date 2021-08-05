Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Burdening The Vaccinated

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is now live! This week Josh and Kate discuss infrastructure progress, the January 6 investigation and the COVID pandemic still raging among the unvaccinated. Watch below and email us your theme song submissions and questions for next week’s episode. You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
