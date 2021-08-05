The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Finish Line On Bipartisan Bill Comes Into Sight With Reconciliation Struggle Still To Come

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Finish Line On Bipartisan Bill Comes Into Sight With Reconciliation Struggle Still To Come

With lawmakers looking to attend the funeral of former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) tomorrow, the end of the amendment process on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is on the horizon. After that, final passage could come next week. Beyond that, the prospect of days of Republican obstruction over the Democrats' massive reconciliation bill looms, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aims to get a budget resolution passed before senators leave for August recess.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/rHgx2SREcUk/finish-line-on-bipartisan-bill-comes-into-sight-with-reconciliation-struggle-still-to-come

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version