Finish Line On Bipartisan Bill Comes Into Sight With Reconciliation Struggle Still To Come

With lawmakers looking to attend the funeral of former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) tomorrow, the end of the amendment process on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is on the horizon. After that, final passage could come next week. Beyond that, the prospect of days of Republican obstruction over the Democrats' massive reconciliation bill looms, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aims to get a budget resolution passed before senators leave for August recess.

