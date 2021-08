Articles

Major automakers and the Biden administration are announcing a goal of all new car sales being 40% to 50% electric vehicles by 2030. The White House is also expected to unveil new vehicle standards.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

