Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 09:10 Hits: 0

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Federal Treasury Employees Union President Anthony Reardon about the challenges of implementing the Biden administration's new vaccine requirements for federal workers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1025018871/bidens-covid-19-vaccine-policy-for-federal-workers-raises-questions