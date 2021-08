Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:28 Hits: 8

New Yorker journalist Jane Mayer says a well-funded national movement is "really going all-in on this Trump lie" in an effort to change the way ballots are cast and counted.

(Image credit: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1024741930/jane-mayer-dark-money-challenge-to-the-election-results