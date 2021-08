Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:40 Hits: 8

For months, COVID-19 and interference by Trump officials delayed the release of new census demographic data used to redraw voting districts, forcing some state and local elections to be pushed back.

(Image credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1024878625/2020-census-data-redistricting-voting-districts-when-release