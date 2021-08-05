Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Juanita Jean’s: Texas church has a “Glocks for the Flock Gun Club” because Jesus. Education Week: “Knowingly violate” state law with discussions about systemic racism, white privilege, and sexism in a Tennessee classroom and you could face a $5 million fine. Naked Capitalism: Perhaps the Brexit crowd will regret the error of their ways when the UK food chain collapses. Angry Bear: Sorry, Senator Paul, but in research science extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Speaking of which, your quotes of the day "I’d rather have the people stay. I would rather because I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.” (Donald Trump, on whether 3,500 cruise ship passengers including 14 with COVID should disembark in the United States, March 6, 2020)

