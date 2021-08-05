NJ Governor Phil Murphy Yells At Anti-Vax 'Knuckleheads'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joins the growing list of officials who have absolutely had it with anti-vaxxers refusing to protect the people around them by getting vaccinated against COVID. At a press event in Union City, meant to highlight legislation providing rent relief, he took the opportunity to give an update on the COVID situation, complete with detailed numbers on his state's cases. He urged everyone to get the vaccine, and of course, there were moronic hecklers who interrupted him. "I say all that just to remind ourselves that we are still in the fight. Please get vaccinated if you are not vaccinated. Please get vaccinated! Period!" he exhorted. Then, gesturing to the people in the back of the crowd, he said, "These folks back there have lost their minds. You've lost your minds! You are the ultimate knuckleheads. And because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror!" The crowd started chanting "Jersey! Jersey!" to which Gov. Murphy pumped his fist in the air. Phil Murphy is all of us. https://t.co/8KN8dbcMqw — Amy Hyslop-Stover (@dancingnancy43) August 4, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/phil-murphy-antivax-knuckleheads