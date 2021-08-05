Ron Death-Santis Doubles Down: 'I Will Stand In The Way' Of COVID Help

Articles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians that he will not do what's necessary to stop the spread of Covid 19 and the Delta variant in his state. He instead doubled his attacks against President Biden. Because Trump. On Wednesday, the president called out Florida and Texas for being the epicenter of the Delta variant while their governors have refused to take any serious measures to quell this outbreak. "Just two states, Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID19 cases in the entire country," Biden told reporters. "Just two states," he emphasized. "I say to these governors, please help," Biden implored. "If you not going to help then at least get out of the way so the people that are trying to do the right thing." The Miami Herald reports: Florida COVID update Wednesday: 16,935 new cases, hospitalizations break record for 3rd day DeSantis's response is to change the subject. As you might expect from mini-Trump, DeSantis played to the MAGA cult and said he would indeed stand in the way of taking any government measures to stop the spread of COVID. DeSantis tried to blame immigrants crossing the border and spreading COVID in the country -- which is exactly what a good little white supremacist would say.

