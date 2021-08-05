Missouri Republican Admits He Pulled A Gun On God

Articles

There is so much wrong with this. Let's start with Mark McCloskey pretending he knows how to use metaphors on Hannity. Last summer Black Lives Matter activists marched on the sidewalk of Mark McCloskey's gated white community and Mark and his wife reacted by waving guns in their front yard. It was truly bizarre and violent behavior. Several of the BLM activists recorded the McCloskey's behavior. New York Magazine summarized their crimes: "In June, Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fined $750, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and fined $2,000. The couple also gave up the high-powered guns they used in the confrontation, which came as marchers headed toward a protest at the home of St. Louis mayor Lydia Krewson and passed by the Mcloskeys’ home in an upscale area of the city. A special prosecutor determined that the protesters were peaceful." The White-Wing Governor of Missouri (not a typo) Mike Parson pardoned the couple last week. And of course Mark McCloskey is running for US Senate as a Republican now, because Fox made him famous and why not cash in. He told Sean Hannity that what everyone SAW on the tape, a white guy flipping out at dark-skinned people in his neighborhood, was actually...a religious experience.

