Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

Scott Apley, 45, was a city councilman from Dickinson, Texas. He thought COVID was a hoax, that the pandemic was overblown, and masks and vaccines were just a means for government intrusion and control. He regularly posted all sorts of hateful memes downplaying the severity of the pandemic. In May, he sent out invitations to a mask burning.

