Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 12:27 Hits: 6

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new moratorium on evictions, saying on Twitter that it lacks “legal basis” and “economic justification.” Toomey also pointed out that even President Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566251-senate-republican-eviction-moratorium-lacks-legal-basis-economic