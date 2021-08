Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:23 Hits: 7

President Biden’s nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ed Gonzalez, advanced with a narrow party-line vote from a Senate panel Wednesday as Republicans continue to express concerns over his past comments about the agency.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/566292-senate-panel-advances-ice-nominee