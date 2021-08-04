The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-Establishment Sentiment In Both Parties Is On The Ballot This Week

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the two special primary elections taking place in Ohio and what those races may mean for the 2022 midterms. They also talk about the California recall election — which, according to a recent poll, shows greater support for recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — and the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision not to release its standard one-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/anti-establishment-sentiment-in-both-parties-is-on-the-ballot-this-week/

