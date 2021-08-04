The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: How Democrats Are Reacting To Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s history of alleged sexual harassment. The report found evidence that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and created a hostile workplace. He apologized but flatly denied the allegations. Cuomo is now facing overwhelming pressure to resign from numerous elected officials, including President Biden. According to a snap poll following the report, 59 percent of New Yorkers said Cuomo should resign. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what the report means for Cuomo and the political future of New York.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-democrats-are-reacting-to-cuomos-harassment-scandal/

