We Need More Data. Stat.

Category: World Politics

I want to flag again what I discussed here yesterday. Only a handful of jurisdictions across the country are tracking and publishing COVID data broken down by vaccination status. As far as I can tell all of two states - Oregon and Virginia and one county, San Diego County in California - are tracking so-called breakthrough infections in any way that gives us a helpful understanding of the state of the pandemic.

