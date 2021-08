Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 14:17 Hits: 2

Russian scientists rolled out the country's COVID-19 vaccine last summer, beating Western vaccine producers to the finish line. But scarce data, broken promises, and corruption have led the vaccine to lose its luster.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/85074?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss