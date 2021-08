Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

The White House is pushing back on a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would give state and local governments broad latitude to tap unspent federal COVID-19 relief money to use on infrastructure projects.The amendment...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566388-white-house-trying-to-beat-back-cornyn-infrastructure-amendment