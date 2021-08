Articles

Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Wednesday that he has enough GOP support to get a repeal of Iraq War authorizations through the Senate. “We think we have 11 who have either co-sponsored or voted for it or told the press they’re going to vote for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566437-kaine-says-he-has-votes-to-pass-iraq-war-repeal-in-senate