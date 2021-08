Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 20:35 Hits: 2

U.S.-Iran relations are expected to get even tougher when a new Iranian president takes office Thursday. He's a former prosecutor expected to take a hard line inside and outside the country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/04/1024833974/incoming-iranian-president-is-expected-to-make-u-s-iran-relations-even-tougher