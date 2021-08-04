Democratic Calls For Cuomo Resignation Get Louder And Louder

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 21:44 Hits: 2

On Tuesday, The Hill reported that the entire Democratic congressional delegation of New York called on Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation by the state attorney general's office found he had sexually harassed multiple women. All but three of those NY Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, had called on Cuomo to resign in March. Now the holdouts – Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (also the House Democratic Caucus Chair), Gregory Meeks and Tom Suozzi also want Cuomo out. When asked during his press conference yesterday, President Joe Biden, described as a “ a longtime friend of the governor,” by The New York Times, said Cuomo should resign. The Times said Pelosi has also joined the “ever-growing chorus” of resignation calls. That chorus keeps growing. Last night, The Hill reported that a group of Democratic governors, all from the northeast, have joined. “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office,” Govs. Tom Wolf (D-Pa..), Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Dan McKee (D-R.I.) said in a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/democratic-calls-cuomo-resignation-get