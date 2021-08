Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 09:05 Hits: 3

The White House was under pressure to do something to stop an impending wave of evictions. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had found a way.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/04/1024566816/new-federal-eviction-moratorium-is-issued-after-the-previous-one-lapses