Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 11:20 Hits: 3

The state attorney general's office corroborated multiple sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report also said that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/04/1024566760/new-york-attorney-general-releases-report-on-cuomo-harassment-probe