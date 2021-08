Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:55 Hits: 13

An expert says threats against Belarusian athletes aren't uncommon. Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight home to Belarus after officials abruptly took her to the airport.

(Image credit: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/tokyo-olympics-live-updates/2021/08/04/1024648940/belarusian-athletes-defection-is-no-surprise-to-human-rights-experts