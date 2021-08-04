Wingers Spin Tall Tales Around Police Suicides

Articles

WUSA in Washington reports: Four law enforcement officers who responded to the Capitol insurrection have now died by suicide, a sobering toll which doubled on Monday, after Metropolitan Police confirmed two of the department’s officers who responded on January 6 recently took their own lives. Officer Kyle DeFreytag served in the city’s 5th District and was at the Capitol to enforce curfew violations, Metropolitan Police confirmed.... The confirmation of DeFreytag’s death came hours after a spokeswoman for MPD said Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his residence last Thursday. Hashida, who joined the department in May 2003, was most recently assigned to the department’s Emergency Response Team. The commenters at Free Republic are responding just as you'd expect: Sound like more like Epstein didn’t kill himself. I wonder what these folks knew? ****

