The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wingers Spin Tall Tales Around Police Suicides

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

WUSA in Washington reports: Four law enforcement officers who responded to the Capitol insurrection have now died by suicide, a sobering toll which doubled on Monday, after Metropolitan Police confirmed two of the department’s officers who responded on January 6 recently took their own lives. Officer Kyle DeFreytag served in the city’s 5th District and was at the Capitol to enforce curfew violations, Metropolitan Police confirmed.... The confirmation of DeFreytag’s death came hours after a spokeswoman for MPD said Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his residence last Thursday. Hashida, who joined the department in May 2003, was most recently assigned to the department’s Emergency Response Team. The commenters at Free Republic are responding just as you'd expect: Sound like more like Epstein didn’t kill himself. I wonder what these folks knew? ****

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/wingers-spin-tall-tales-around-police

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version