Offspring Drummer Ousted After Refusing Covid Vaccine

Imagine being so dumb that your refusal to get vaccinated gets you kicked out of a band in the midst of a worldwide tour. Sounds far-fetched, right? Well, no. Not for the COVIDIOTS out there like drummer Pete Parada. He said he already had COVID and didn't need to be vaccinated. His bandmates thought otherwise. Source: The Guardian Pete Parada, drummer with Californian pop-punks the Offspring, has said he has been ousted from the band over his refusal to be vaccinated for Covid-19. In a post on Instagram, he said: “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour … you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they’re not entirely alone.” He cited medical advice for not taking the vaccine, due to his “personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs”. He added that he had “no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same.”

