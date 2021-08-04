Failed Governor Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Masks

Articles

Governor Ron DeSantis (hashtag fail, Republican of Florida) melted down yesterday after being asked by reporters if masks can save kids in school from being infected with COVID. The reporter's question was targeted directly at the Florida governor's policies, which have prohibited local leaders from implementing any mandates on wearing masks or even proof of vaccinations. This anti-science BS has hamstrung localities in their efforts to protect their constituents. DeSantis said, "Do you have any data to suggest that? Do you know if they were wearing masks? DeSantis then morphed into Kellyanne Conway and said, "You're blaming the kids saying they weren't wearing masks and so they're in the ICU." "With all due respect I find that deplorable," he said. "You blame a victim who ends up being hospitalized?" he said. DeSantis then blamed "some of these quote experts" for Florida's outbreak. Apparently he gets his talking points from Laura Ingraham. Laura is always railing against experts while using experts for her hair, lighting, dentistry, makeup, contracts, chyrons, childcare, transportation, and gardening. Oh, and she's vaccinated. DeSantis then described COVID correctly for a change, but shifted the blame onto the reporter, "is a highly transmissible airborne virus and they are viewed as having done something wrong."

