Devin Nunes Is Suing Rachel Maddow For Being Mean

Whiny litigious baby Devin Nunes, Republican of California, is suing Rachel Maddow. Bloomberg reports what Devin Nunes is paying attorneys to say. Really. "'MSNBC and Maddow harbor an institutional hostility, hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will towards plaintiff due to plaintiff’s emergence as the most prominent skeptic in Congress of Maddow’s marquee news narrative from 2017 to 2019: that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to hack the 2016 presidential elections,' Nunes’ lawyers said in the complaint." Wow, if this case goes anywhere (it won't), we can't wait for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to use Devin Nune's "precedent" to go after Fox hosts, personally, as well as the entire network. Coward waited until Maddow was on vacation to announce the lawsuit. What a chicken. Why the hell is he filing the lawsuit in Texas? A Congressman from CA doesn’t have enough faith in the civil litigation system in his own state, or he believes TX is so corrupt that he can win there. — Passive-aggressive hippiechick (@fimail424) August 4, 2021

