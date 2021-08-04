Poll Shows Many Seniors Would Switch Parties For Lower Drug Prices

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 17:01 Hits: 12

[Above video from 2019. - eds.] A survey released Tuesday by the Alliance for Retired Americans finds that seniors overwhelmingly support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies—so much so that a sizeable percentage would cross party lines to vote for a candidate who backs the proposed reform. Conducted by the firm Lake Research Partners, the new poll (pdf) shows that 87% of voters over the age of 65—including 89% of Democrats, 87% of Republicans, and 81% of independents—support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which it is currently barred from doing under federal law. The survey also found that 31% of Republican seniors would be more likely to vote for a Democrat who supports ongoing congressional efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, indicating a substantial political upside for candidates who back the idea—which would lower federal spending by an estimated (pdf) $456 billion over ten years and potentially save patients thousands of dollars.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/poll-shows-many-seniors-would-switch