Arkansas Governor Regrets Signing Ban On Mask Mandates

It's like Republicans have an epiphany when things get bad only after they've decided against expert opinion. Hutchison stumbled through a litany of excuses for his own ineptitude, saying "In hindsight I wish that had not become law." Maybe not signing the stupid bill into law would have helped, eh Governor? Source: The Hill Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools as he asks the state legislature to reverse the decision. “Well, I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point. I knew it'd be overridden by the legislature if I didn’t sign it ... I already eliminated our statewide mask mandate,” Hutchinson said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point. Everything has changed now. And yes, in hindsight I wish that had not become law,” he added. Arkansas is currently recording spikes in cases, deaths, and a record number of hospitalizations. All since they got rid of mask mandates. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on signing ban on mask mandates: "In hindsight, I wish that had not become law." https://t.co/Qg2ypqgEnM pic.twitter.com/3QG7DbaPzi

