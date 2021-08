Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 20:26 Hits: 2

A report ordered by his own attorney general found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing and apologized for what he said were misunderstandings.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/03/1024338505/sexual-harassment-charges-against-gov-cuomo-are-detailed-in-scathing-165-page-re