Moron McCarthy Is A Misogynist, Part Infinity

Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021

The women's rights group UltraViolet on Monday added its voice to the chorus of condemnation of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the California Republican joked how difficult it would be to not beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the chamber's gavel should he win her job following the 2022 midterm elections. McCarthy's comments came during a Tennessee Republican Party fundraiser on Saturday, at which he was presented with an oversized gavel. "I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel," McCarthy said of the California Democrat, according to audio footage tweeted by Main Street Nashville reported Vivian Jones. "It'll be hard not to hit her with it." Here’s audio of @GOPLeader’s comment on @SpeakerPelosi: https://t.co/tSmcteVcdk pic.twitter.com/yLC4lzGEVV — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) August 1, 2021

