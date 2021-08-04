Beltway Media Still Desperate To Normalize Trump

Articles

Here's a tweet from a New York Times reporter, in response to a Bloomberg story: on big political what-if of the Trump era is: what if he'd done tax cuts and infrastructure rather than tax cuts and nearly a year of botching ACA repeal, then spent the rest of his term in a hard hat breaking ground on bridges and roads?https://t.co/u2cawVstgP — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 30, 2021 The Beltway press is desperate to believe in one of two things: a mythical alternate-universe Donald Trump who was a decent human being and a within-the-pale president, or, failing that, a Republican who can supplant Trump as the leader of the GOP and who is not a Trumpian monster.

