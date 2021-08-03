Abbott And DeSantis Are Locked In A COVID Death Match

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his state lead the way with per capita hospitalizations, breaking their previous record with reported 10,200 people hospitalized with Covid cases. Meanwhile in Texas, "State and local leaders are reacting after Governor Greg Abbott's recent executive order says city and county governments cannot require masks. The order is getting pushback as Austin-Travis county is on the brink of entering Stage 5 of coronavirus guidelines." “You know, what's happening with COVID right now in our community is pretty darn scary,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. Just a reminder that the City of Austin, Travis County, and the University of Texas are all *legally barred* from imposing mask or vaccination mandates — or doing just about anything else to respond to this avoidable crisis, for that matter — by a @GregAbbott_TX executive order. https://t.co/M9Kr9PsuGe — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 2, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/abbott-desantis-death-match