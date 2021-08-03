Canada Surges Past The United States In Vaccinations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 14:00 Hits: 6

A few months ago the slow rollout of vaccines was a major source of controversy in Canada. Not anymore. Amazing what can happen when an ex-president and a major political party aren't trying to screw things up for everybody else. Americans, once buoyantly optimistic about the pandemic, are now increasingly pessimistic, via Gallup “In a dramatic shift from last month, more Americans now say the coronavirus situation in the U.S. is getting worse (45%) rather than better (40%). In June, a record 89% said the situation was getting better, while only 3% said it was getting worse.” The same day that Florida set a new record with 21,683 cases, Ontario had just 226. Source: LA Times Three months ago, Canada, which has no domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, lagged far behind the United States in immunizations. Only 3% of its population was fully vaccinated. Canadians watched glumly as friends and relatives south of the border lined up for shots, while residents of Toronto and Montreal suffered repeated lockdowns.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/canada-surges-past-united-states