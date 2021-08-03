Florida Docs Speak Out Against DeSantis: 'Angry And Ashamed'

Articles

Florida is now the national epicenter of the Delta variant Covid surge and the medical community there is furious at Ron DeSantis. The Independent is reporting how outraged and betrayed doctors across the state are at their governor. While hospitals in our state were filling up, DeSantis was shouting about ‘Freedom over Fauci-ism,’” Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist who leads the state’s Committee to Protect Health Care, told WLRN. “If DeSantis were as concerned about stopping COVID-19 spread as he was about coming up with these clever jabs about Dr. Fauci, we might not be in this position.” In the video above that appeared on CNN, last Friday the Florida Governor has made clear to anyone listening that what's important to him is to be subservient to the anti-vax, anti-CDC MAGA conspiracy theorists instead of the health and safety of Floridians. DeSantis said, "There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida. Floridians have been, are and will remain free to choose what's best for themselves and their families and we will protect their right to work, will protect the right of businesses to operate and we will protect the right of our kids to attend school in person."

