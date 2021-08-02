The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Voting Rights Legislation Stalled in US Senate

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a vote on a major package of Democratic voting rights reforms earlier this summer, part of a broader state by state battle between the two parties over revamping election laws following the 2020 presidential election. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson explains, Republicans are calling for safeguards on election integrity while Democrats want to expand access for voters.

